PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new partnership in Multnomah County to tackle the ongoing housing insecurity crisis.

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners announced the county was joining with the non-profit organization Housing Connector, which helps fill vacant units while providing housing for those in need, using its own partnership with Zillow.com.

Housing Connector says the program will help improve housing coordination and connect people currently experiencing homelessness to long-term housing.

“The property partners that Housing Connector works with can easily and seamlessly upload inventory directly to Zillow.com that is flagged as Housing Connector-specific. This is a search portal that is not made available to the general public, only folks who are working directly with Housing Connector and their community partners,” Sam Holcomb with Zillow.com said.

Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal told KOIN 6 News she initiated the partnership conversation with Housing Connector as a way to build a centralized landlord recruitment model.

“Bring those pieces together to create an inventory of available units, work with landlords to recruit them to provide their units and then match them up with people who are leaving the streets and looking for housing,” Jayapal said.

Housing Connector is searching for landlords and property owners to help provide housing. If you’re interested in signing up your property for Housing Connector, email info@housingconnector.com.