PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the climate crisis worsens, a new report reveals the environmental disparities between white people and people of color living in Multnomah County.

By reviewing local maps, the Environmental Justice Snapshot found that people of color generally live in areas that have less tree canopy, are less walkable and are closer to pollution sources – ultimately exposing these communities to environmental hazards and other health concerns.

These areas also have less access to air conditioning, leaving residents to pay a greater portion of their income on energy costs.

The report was tasked in 2018 as part of the county’s Environmental Justice Initiative but was delayed during the COVID pandemic. It is expected to inform county environmental justice policy moving forward.

The report found that these environmental inequalities lead to a significantly shorter lifespan. While white people have an 80-year life expectancy, communities of color have an expectancy of 78 years.

“Things like shade, green spaces, sidewalks and clean air are not equitably distributed in our community, and have been at the center of the environmental justice movement for decades,” said Environmental Health Director Andrea Hamberg. “Having access to these things make communities more pleasant to live in, and healthier as well. In fact, safe roads, clean air and cooling shade can save lives.”

The report comes with one bright spot. Park and public transit access is fairly equal across all communities in Multnomah County. Most people have similar access to parks as well as bus and train stops.

The report author, Brendon Haggerty, told KOIN 6 that the road to reducing these inequalities is long.

“Our neighborhoods influence our health, decades of racist policies have resulted in the injustices that we see,” he said. “It will take a lot of time, and a lot of people working together to undo that.”

Office of Sustainability Director John Wasiutynski said the report builds on a long history of research on environmental justice

“Black, Indigenous and people of color communities are actively working to address the issues identified in this report and it’s our job in government to ensure our plans and policies are responsive to the needs, ideas, expertise and leadership of these frontline communities…,” he said.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement that she is on board with developing a solution to these environmental inequities.

“As Chair, I’m just as committed to crafting policies that work to undue disproportionate exposure to environmental toxins, hazardous conditions in our built environments and health burdens for Black, Indigenous, Latine and all people of color.”