Multnomah County expected to lay out reopening timeline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County is one of three counties in Oregon that has not applied to reopen this week but officials are expected to release a reopening timeline on Thursday afternoon.

For weeks the county has been gathering guidance from public health officials, scientists, researchers and economists, trying to piece together what reopening will look like. On Thursday, we’ll be hearing from county commissioners along with health and emergency officials about their findings.

They’ll tell us how prevalent COVID-19 is in Multnomah County as well as the status on our testing and contact tracing capacity — which is one of Governor Brown’s prerequisites for entering Phase 1 of her reopening plan.

Recently, a Multnomah County spokesperson told KOIN 6 they’re working hard to meet this criteria, but haven’t set a target reopen date.

Washington and Clackamas say the tri-county area is working hand in hand to try and reopen together, becuase someone may live in one county and work in another. So in these more urban counties where mixing and travel is inevitable, they say it will take a coordinated effort.

That announcement will happen at 1 p.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and update this information as soon as possible.