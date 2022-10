PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been smelling smoke in the air? Well, you’re not alone.

The forecast is showing stagnant air conditions and wildfire smoke in Multnomah County,

Due to the poor air quality, the Multnomah County Health Department issued a burn ban on Oct. 9.

Burning wood is not allowed, that includes using fireplaces, wood stoves or any outdoor devices. Cooking is still allowed.

Updates are posted to the Multnomah County website at 11 a.m. every day.