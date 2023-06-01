The program will only be open for five days, starting on Monday, June 5 at 9 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in seven years, Multnomah County is taking applications again for its Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist.

The Home Forward program will only be open for five days starting Monday, June 5 at 9 a.m. and closing Friday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are at the nearing the end of the previous lists that we opened in 2016. We’re at the last couple-hundred names on that list. We won’t pull and work through those here in the next month or so. And so it prepared us for this opportunity to open a new waitlist,” said a spokesperson for Home Forward.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.