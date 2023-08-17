The identity of all three victims have yet to be released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Portland area begins to cool off from record-breaking temperatures, Multnomah County reported Thursday that they are investigating three possible heat deaths.

The third victim died in Northeast Portland when temperatures reached approximately 102 degrees on Wednesday. However, health officials say additional testing and information gathering is required before the victim’s cause of death can officially be determined.

The Medical Examiner is also investigating two possible heat-related deaths that occurred on Monday and Tuesday when Portland broke high temperature records two days in a row. Officials say the first victim had been found in Southeast Portland when the heat reached 106 degrees and the second victim was found when temperatures hit 102 degrees.

The identity of all three victims have yet to be released. The county said that it will provide more information on the deaths as it becomes available.

“The death reported by the Medical Examiner is considered a preliminary suspected case and is under investigation as a potential heat-related death,” the county said in a press release.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office investigates and determines causes for sudden, unexpected, violent and suspicious deaths that occur in Multnomah County.