PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s recent heat wave may have resulted in the second heat-related death recorded in two days, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim died on Tuesday when the temperature outside was approximately 102 degrees. However, health officials say additional testing and information gathering is required before the victim’s cause of death can officially be determined.

The Medical Examiner is also investigating a possible heat-related death that occurred on Monday, when Portland reached a record-setting 108 degrees. Officials say the victim had been found in Southeast Portland when the outdoor temperature was approximately 106 degrees.

The identity of both victims have yet to be released. The county said that it will provide more information on the deaths as it becomes available.

“The death reported by the Medical Examiner is considered a preliminary suspected case and is under investigation as a potential heat-related death,” the county said in a press release.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office investigates and determines causes for sudden, unexpected, violent and suspicious deaths that occur in Multnomah County.