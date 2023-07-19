Looking north from downtown Portland as smoke from a large paper mill fire in Longview, WA creates unhealthy air in some areas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Fire Defense Board has issued a county-wide burn ban, declaring a “Red Day” restriction amid poor air quality from a pair of large fires.

Smoke crept into the Portland metro area Tuesday night after a fire ignited at a Longview, Wash. paper mill. Additionally, smoke from a fire at a northeast Portland Kmart led to poor air quality Wednesday morning.

Due to the poor air quality, the county implemented a ban on wood burning, recreational campfires, burning yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning. During poor air quality advisories, residents cannot use wood or pellet stoves, fireplaces, outdoor fire pits or chimineas.

Officials said the wood burning ordinance does not apply while cooking food using charcoal grills, smokers or wood fired ovens.

Burning wood is one of the biggest sources of air pollution in Multnomah County, officials said.

“Many of us woke up this morning to a smokey smell, especially if windows were left open overnight. We encourage people to check air quality often today because conditions can change,” says Nadège Dubuisson with the Multnomah County Health Department. “Turn your air conditioner to recirculate. Use an air cleaner indoors if it’s available to you, especially if you have anyone who may be especially affected by poor air quality in your household and limit time outdoors if you are in an area with poor air quality.”

The burn ban will be lifted once conditions improve, officials said.

The county advises those who are at higher risk of smoke exposure — including people who are pregnant, children, those with heart or long conditions and older adults — to use air filters during the poor air quality advisory.

Multnomah County announced that burn ban status updates will be posted daily at 11 a.m.