There is alternative space available if needed, according to authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Jail was forced to shut down its booking operations for five hours Monday due to low staffing levels, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office confirmed with KOIN 6 News.

MCSO Deputy John Plock told KOIN 6 the jail has halted the intake of arrestees who can otherwise be handled with citations at 11 a.m. The jail expects to resume normal operations by 4 p.m.

If a suspect requires a jail cell, Plock said that MCSO deputies can temporarily hold them at a facility in Troutdale. However, he did not say how other local law enforcement agencies might house suspects during the closure.

“During this period Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement deputies will issue citations in lieu of arrest if appropriate,” Plock said. “We also have holding cells at our Troutdale operations center where we could hold an arrestee temporarily until booking is open again if a citation is not appropriate.”

