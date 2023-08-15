The county sheriff limited the number of people booked in jail since pandemic began

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced that it returned to its former “open booking” policy on Tuesday, meaning those arrested for a felony or misdemeanor offense can be booked into jail.

Since 2020, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has limited the number of people booked into jail in an effort to curb the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During 2021 and 2022, our agency worked with partners to evaluate public safety needs and responded by adjusting booking criteria as needed,” the sheriff’s office said.

In May, the Biden administration’s decision to lift the COVID-19 public health emergency did not change the county’s protocol despite calls from some in law enforcement and leaders like City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who asked the county to keep more inmates locked up as Portland experiences record violence.

Officials said the decision to keep more beds empty to allow for social distancing during the pandemic was not a result of the federal health emergency. It was a decision made by then-Sheriff Mike Reese with input from partners like the district attorney, the Multnomah County chair and the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office had said keeping the limitations in place would help better protect the public and the inmates.

“The pandemic has given us an opportunity to rethink how we house adults in custody, how we utilize space within a controlled environment and provide services and programming,” said Chris Liedle from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office communications unit.

Two bills recently signed by Gov. Tina Kotek will also be included in the booking criteria, including House Bill 2645 and House Bill 2005.

HB 2645 allows law enforcement to charge offenders for carrying a gram or more of fentanyl with a Class A misdemeanor, and HB 2005 outlaws firearms without a documented serial number.