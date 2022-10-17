PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.

Eric Rader, a gas leak investigator at NW Natural, was awarded $3.9 million, while Dosha Salon stylist Kristen Prentice was given $6.5 million. A Multnomah County jury found that Loy Clark Pipeline Co. was liable for the damages.

The explosion, which took place on Oct 19, 2016 and was caused when an excavator struck a buried gas pipeline, occurred near NW 23rd and Glisan, destroying multiple buildings. Three firefighters, two police officers and three others were injured in the explosion.

A gas explosion took place at NW 23rd and Glisan in Portland on Wednesday morning. October 19, 2016, (KOIN)

“I’ve been a firefighter for 28 years and I have not seen devastation like this,” then PF&R Chief Mike Myers said at the time. “If it wasn’t for the efforts of a few firefighters today, and a very special leader in our organization who made some very serious and very important decisions, I’m afraid we’d be having a different discussion.”

Rader reportedly found high gas levels inside a nearby bagel shop and warned first responders to flee the scene.

“The reading on his gas meter indicated extreme risk,” Greg Kafoury, the attorney for Rader and Prentice. “Rader notified nearby first responders, saving many who might otherwise have been consumed by the inferno.”

Prentice was a half-block away at the time of the explosion. Both she and Rader reportedly developed PTSD from the trauma of the explosion, as well as severe inner-ear injuries, which have left them with permanent hearing loss and sensitivity to loud noises, according to Kafoury.

Prentice has largely been unable to work due to physical and emotional damage she suffered in the explosion, Kafoury said.