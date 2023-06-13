A Multnomah County Library patron returned a first-edition copy of 1984 65 years after it was checked out. (Multnomah County Library)

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Sure, we all forget things sometimes only to remember days or maybe weeks later. But one Multnomah County Library patron just returned a book 65 years after it was due.

Multnomah County Library shared on Twitter Tuesday that a patron returned a first-edition copy of George Orwell’s 1984 after it was first checked out in 1958.

Along with the book, the patron left a note to the library apologizing for the late return and talking about the importance of returning the book back to circulation:

I meant to return this book in 1958 when I was about to graduate from PSU, but somehow never got around to doing it.

After re-reading, I realize that, more than ever, this book should be put back in circulation. Significant parts are as relevant today as they were 65 years ago. (e.g. the opening text on page 207: Simply add the words internet and social media, and you reading about 2023.)

Sorry to be so tardy. At age 86, I wanted to finally clear my conscience.

WP

May 16, 2023

The book predates the Multnomah County Library, with a stamp for the Library Association of Portland, the library said.

According to the Oregon Historical Society’s Oregon Encyclopedia, the Library Association of Portland was founded in 1864 and lasted until 1990 when governance for what is now the Central Branch of Multnomah County Library was transferred to Multnomah County.

And in case you are wondering, as of 2020, Multnomah County Library doesn’t charge late fees, so this patron didn’t have to pay a cent.