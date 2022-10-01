PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry summer, Multnomah County’s outdoor burn ban has come to an end.

Gresham Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis lifted the ban across the county on Saturday, Oct. 1. That ban was issued in late July ahead of an extreme heat wave where temperatures hit triple-digits across Oregon.

In a release on Thursday, the City of Gresham noted cool temperatures, increase in nighttime moisture and the return of rain showers contributed to officials’ decision to lift the ban.

Even though the ban is lifted, officials remind Multnomah County residents to burn as “safely as possible” as wildfires continue to rage across the Pacific Northwest.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reserves certain days for recreational campfires, fire pits and agricultural burning. Officials said, however, yard debris and open burning is never permitted within Portland city limits and must be done in permitted areas.

With DEQ approval, Troutdale residents can start burning yard debris as soon as Saturday, Oct. 1. Meanwhile, those living in Gresham, Fairview and Wood Village will have to wait until Saturday, Oct. 15 to burn yard debris with DEQ approval.

More information can be found on the City of Gresham’s website.

Multnomah County resident can also contact their local fire department’s or district’s burning information lines at the following numbers.

503-618-3083 for Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview and Fire District 10

503-695-2225 for Corbett Fire District 14

503-621-1242 for Sauvie Island District 30

503-823-3700 for Portland Fire & Rescue general information

Temperatures are slated to be in the mid-80s for the first weekend of October.