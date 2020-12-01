Multnomah County offering grants for restaurants, food carts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Restaurants and food carts in Multnomah County can now apply for grants to help offset pandemic shutdown costs.

The county has more than $7.6 million in CARES Act funds to distribute by the end of the month. Aiming to assist small businesses, Multnomah County officials say the grants are available to those with a valid Multnomah County-issued food service license — including restaurants, food carts, caterers and bed and breakfasts with five or fewer operator licenses.

Anyone with a food service license can apply, but the funds must be used for operational expenses — not license fees.

“We’re focused on getting these funds out the door as quickly as possible,’’ Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. “These small businesses are the backbone of our community and we will keep fighting at the state and federal level for more help for their survival.’’

Grant amounts being offered are $500 per license for food carts with a $2,500 maximum and $1,500 per license for restaurants and other food service licenses with a $7,500 maximum.

The deadline to apply is December 15 at 5 p.m. Find more information and complete the grant application online.