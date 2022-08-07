PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County announced they have added two cooling centers in Portland and extended library hours ahead of the city’s triple-digit forecast.
With temps expected to soar to 100 degrees on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Portland from Sunday afternoon until 8 p.m. Monday.
In partnership with Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, the county said the cooling centers are open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Cooling Centers:
- The Medford Building in Old Town 435 NW Glisan Street.
- Sunrise Center in east Portland 18901 East Burnside Street.
Officials said the sites are pet-friendly and will offer food, water and cooling items. The county also noted face masks are required and will be provided at both locations.
Those who need a free ride to the centers are asked to call 211.
Multnomah County cool spaces map
In addition to the cooling centers, Portland’s Midland Library and the Gresham Library have extended their hours until 8 p.m. Sunday. The Lloyd Center has also extended its hours until 10 p.m. to help Portlanders beat the heat.
Officials said Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications answered seven heat-related calls on Saturday and noted one person was taken to a hospital.
Amid the high temps, Multnomah County Environmental Health issued a Yellow Day advisory on Sunday over air quality concerns for sensitive groups.