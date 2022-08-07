PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County announced they have added two cooling centers in Portland and extended library hours ahead of the city’s triple-digit forecast.

With temps expected to soar to 100 degrees on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Portland from Sunday afternoon until 8 p.m. Monday.

In partnership with Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, the county said the cooling centers are open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cooling Centers:

The Medford Building in Old Town 435 NW Glisan Street.

Sunrise Center in east Portland 18901 East Burnside Street.

Officials said the sites are pet-friendly and will offer food, water and cooling items. The county also noted face masks are required and will be provided at both locations.

Those who need a free ride to the centers are asked to call 211.

In addition to the cooling centers, Portland’s Midland Library and the Gresham Library have extended their hours until 8 p.m. Sunday. The Lloyd Center has also extended its hours until 10 p.m. to help Portlanders beat the heat.

Officials said Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications answered seven heat-related calls on Saturday and noted one person was taken to a hospital.

Amid the high temps, Multnomah County Environmental Health issued a Yellow Day advisory on Sunday over air quality concerns for sensitive groups.