PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As residents dealt with another weekend of sweltering temperatures, officials say Portland saw at least one more potential heat death.

In an announcement released on Monday afternoon, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported one person died of suspected hyperthermia on Sunday. Portland reached at least 100 degrees the day of the death.

This news comes after seven people were reported to have died in the county during the July 2022 heat wave, which concluded one week before the latest recorded death. Overall, Oregon reported at least 14 people died statewide from possible hyperthermia in connection with the extreme conditions.

All suspect heat-related deaths remain under investigation at this time. Officials say it may be months until each death is confirmed to be heat-related.