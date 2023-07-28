PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a months-long investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they just seized the largest amount of illegal fentanyl in agency history.

On Tuesday, deputies said they arrested a wanted person in the Goose Hollow neighborhood and upon receiving a search warrant for their car discovered an estimated 138,000 pills worth of fentanyl.

The contents of the car included an estimated 58,000 pills and another 16 pounds of fentanyl powder in gallon-sized bags, as well as scales, a manual pill press, a commercial pill press, $5,000 in cash, and a handgun.

If sold, the fentanyl would be worth an estimated $320,000-400,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In 2022, Multnomah OCunty saw the second largest bust during a coordinated traffic stop in Clackamas County where they found 92,000 fentanyl pills among other drugs.