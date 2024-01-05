PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For months, AMR in Multnomah County has frequently hit Level Zero, meaning there are next to no ambulances available to get to your 911 calls.

This is at the heart of the fight between the county and the ambulance company on how to adapt to an ongoing shortage of paramedics across the country. On Friday, a new document outlined the county’s updated emergency transport options during Level Zero events.

With paramedics and ambulances in short supply, Multnomah County will allow firefighters to continue non-standard transports. If waiting for an ambulance delays transport by more than five minutes, or if it’s a time-critical life or limb-threatening situation, fire department first responders may use non-standard emergency medical transport.

Here’s who should transport, in order of priority, according to the county.

AMR 911 ambulance with two paramedics. One fire department licensed ambulance with at least one paramedic. A licensed 911 ambulance from a neighboring county (like Washington or Clackamas) with at least one paramedic. AMR basic life support ambulance (at least one paramedic). Fire apparatus (at least one paramedic). Any of the above options with a lower-level EMS provider, replacing one paramedic. Any of the above options with no licensed person for patient care during transport.

According to Portland Fire and Gresham Fire, neither fire department has licensed ambulances – which is listed as the top option if a dual paramedic ambulance isn’t available in Multnomah County.

Until now, Level Zero has led to improvised rescues amid the struggling paramedic system, including one instance earlier this week in which a TriMet bus brought a patient experiencing chest pains to the ER.

PF&R has also shared stories with KOIN 6 about harrowing rescues in recent months, including helping an injured toddler after a serious fall and a man who was having a stroke.