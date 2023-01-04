Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell will become the first female sheriff in Multnomah County history. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell was sworn-in as the 41st sheriff of Multnomah County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, breaking a glass ceiling by being the county’s first female sheriff in nearly 170 years of operation.

“I will lead and serve our community with compassion, pride and unwavering resolve to build stronger communities,” O’Donnell said. “Because stronger communities make everyone safer.”

O’Donnell began her career with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. She is one of only two Multnomah County sheriffs to hold dual certifications in corrections and police disciplines.

A ceremony was held at the Multnomah Building in Southeast Portland where Morrisey O’Donnell took her oath of office. More than 160 people were in attendance, including Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and several county commissioners, District Attorney Mike Schmidt, public safety leaders from surrounding cities and sheriffs from neighboring counties. Also on hand were former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski, Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson and Oregon Circuit Judge Nan Waller.

The oath of office was delivered by Justice Nelson. The presentation of the badge was pinned by O’Donnell’s husband, retired Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy Bob O’Donnell.