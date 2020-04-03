Multnomah County chair to hold 2020 State of the County Address

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will hold her 2020 State of the County Address on Friday.
Due to the unprecedented times, Kafoury will be holding her address virtually on the City Club of Portland’s YouTube page. It is expected to begin at 12 p.m.
