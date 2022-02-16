Multnomah Village 5-year-old artist spreads joy to all around

PMG PHOTO: COURTNEY VAUGHN – Thurman Kern, 5, asks for a favor of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier while handing out Valentine’s Day cards he makes to random passersby Friday, Feb. 11, in Southwest Portland. Kern has a project he calls ‘lovin’ stuffs’ where he makes doodles and art to pass out to strangers.

Five-year-old Thurman Kern's drawings, which he calls 'lovin' stuffs' are brightening up his neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — On a sunny February afternoon on the sidewalks of Multnomah Village, a 5-year-old buzzes by shoppers on a scooter.

“Speedy delivery!” he shouts, one leg pushing mightily off the concrete on his way toward the first group he spots. The little boy stops, opens a pocket in his backpack and pulls out pastel-colored index cards, each with a heart drawn in pencil. There’s no text, no signature, just a 2-inch-tall heart. He hands out cards to the group.

At first, they look somewhat puzzled, then accept the rudimentary drawings.

“Who’s your mother?” one woman asked. “You’re very well behaved.”

The boy’s mother, Greer Kern, looks up with a smile, careful not to interrupt her son’s social interactions too much.

“You’re doing a great job,” the woman tells her over a laugh.

The random acts of kindness have become a routine for Thurman “Oscar the Great” Kern, who at 5, has no motive other than to create tiny messages and works of art for gifting to strangers.

PMG PHOTO: COURTNEY VAUGHN – Thurman Kern, 5, hands out a hand-drawn card he made to a passerby in Multnomah Village in Southwest Portland ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“I like giving out stuff. Like, if I go out in the town, I always make sure I have my mini lunchbox or this,” Kern said, pointing to his plastic backpack. “Sometimes they talk to me, sometimes they don’t.”

He calls his stack of cards “lovin’ stuffs.”

He uses whatever he’s got around. Sometimes he draws on sticky notes, but he ran out of those, so today he’s handing out index cards.

“I like passing things out, and I like making people happy,” he said. “Since it’s Valentine’s Day and it’s all about love and I’ve been doing this 40 years or so, I like doing lots of cards every time I go down to the (neighborhood.)”

The 5-year-old hasn’t been at it for quite that long, but his mother says it’s become a hobby.

“They go from stickers to sequins, to colorings,” Kern said of her son’s “lovin’ stuffs” cards and notes. This time, he was focused on mass producing things in time for Valentine’s Day, hence the lack of embellishment.

He had a card tucked away for a friend, so naturally, when Thurman spotted the mail carrier delivering mail to shops, he stopped him, procured the right index card, and asked that it be delivered to “Sebastian’s house.”

The mail carrier admitted he wasn’t sure if Sebastian, whose last name and address were nowhere to be found on the card, lived on his route, but abided anyway.

PMG PHOTO: COURTNEY VAUGHN – Thurman ‘Oscar the Great’ Kern and his mother, Greer Kern. The 5-year-old boy insists his mother take him around the neighborhood so he can pass out cards and drawings to strangers. He recently made heart-themed cards to give out to shoppers in Multnomah Village for Valentine’s Day.

The boy’s harmless routine is a reminder of the world through a child’s eyes. No unspoken social contracts. No hesitation or fear of offending. No concern of danger, just the unbridled love of sharing a gift and a brief human connection.

“Most people are curious and stop, because it’s a child,” Kern said. She never lets her son go out alone and is always nearby when he passes out his cards. “I would say a small percentage are in question of what he’s trying to sell or something.”

While some parents might be inclined to discourage their kids from approaching strangers and handing them unsolicited items, Kern quickly saw the value in allowing her son some unprovoked social interactions. He’s exploring his creative side and altruistic instincts. He’s also gained simple, yet invaluable experiences that were largely lost during the pandemic: how to approach people he’s never met before while being courteous and polite.

“I was attempting to go deeper wondering if it was more of a need because of COVID and needing to socialize. He’s definitely an extrovert,” Kern said of her son. “He’s told me and other people he has stopped that he wants to get his art out there and he wants to create, just because it makes him feel good.”