MultoCo Medical Examiner seeks help ID’ing body found in July

An artist’s sketch of an unidentified man whose body was found in North Portland on July 18, 2021. (Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found this summer in North Portland.

The body was found July 18 about a quarter of a mile north of the Broadway Bridge under the southbound lanes of North Interstate Avenue, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said this week. Authorities have not revealed his cause of death.

The man was white, between the ages of 45 and 65, and between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-2. He had short, straight, graying black hair and no obvious scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at 503.988.0055.