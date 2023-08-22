GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — As area cities work through a public defender shortage and backlogs of cases, some are looking at ways they can alleviate that load and also improve safety. However, one solution is now off the table for the City of Gresham.

Gresham is one of only four cities in the state with a population of over 25,000 people and no municipal court. Instead, much of the lower-level cases, like speeding violations and low-level misdemeanors, end up in the bogged-down county court system.

But as the city decided Tuesday night, bringing back a municipal court for the first time since the 1970s would be too costly — so much so, they’re now scrapping the plan.

“Seems like it wouldn’t be wise to move forward with a municipal court,” Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon said.

However, a different solution isn’t out of the woods just yet. A different option would focus on keeping Gresham pedestrians and drivers safer.

Originally set to go hand-in-hand with a municipal court return, the city is interested in introducing automated traffic-enforcement cameras now that communities can do so statewide with legislature approval.

“I believe in 2021, we had 10 deaths by homicide, and we had 10 deaths by traffic accident,” Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall said.

“When we think about the importance of ensuring we can decrease these types of accidents on our roads and streets and make them safer, it’s imperative that we do such,” Stovall said.

These cameras could bring in revenue to Gresham. But the city said a big goal — if they go forward — is to make sure they’re evenly placed around the city, not solely in predominately BIPOC or non-English-speaking communities.

Moving forward, a new study will be done on how to introduce those traffic enforcement cameras and what the focus is, whether they’re targeting those speeding or running red lights. But these decisions are still likely down the road.