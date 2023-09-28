PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood.

At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland police responded to a report of an assault on Southeast 26th Avenue near Southeast Division Street.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found an adult man deceased at the scene. Any suspects had left the scene before police arrived and no immediate arrests were made.

During the investigation, Southeast Division St. is closed to all traffic between Southeast 25th and Southeast 27th Avenues and authorities said it is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Portland police.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided.