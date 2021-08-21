N Portland house fire injures two residents, one firefighter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people and one firefighter were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after a fire forced residents to jump off the second floor of a house on N Amherst Street, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Around 12:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in North Portland which had already ignited a car, the first floor and was spreading to the second, according to PF&R.

Officials said several fire engines and trucks were summoned to combat the blaze, which was ultimately controlled within 30 minutes.

Two ambulances transported the residents who were injured from inhaling smoke, PF&R said. One firefighter had heat exhaustion and was transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.