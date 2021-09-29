NASCAR race projected to bring nearly $15M to Portland economy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NASCAR racing is coming to the Pacific Northwest.

Announced on Wednesday, NASCAR’s Xfinity Series racing will be coming to the Portland International Raceway the first weekend of June. According to a press release from Travel Portland, Sport Oregon and Green Savoree Racing Promotions, this race will bring a huge boost to the local economy — with a projected total estimated economic impact of nearly $15 million.

“We are privileged and excited to host the NASCAR Xfinity Series here in Portland. Motorsports provide top-notch entertainment for the whole family,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “We are looking forward to hosting thousands of spectators and racing enthusiasts from around the country. Events of this caliber help strengthen community and support our local economy.”

This will be the first NASCAR national series in the region since 2000.

“NASCAR at Portland International Raceway will mean millions of dollars for Portland’s small businesses,” Commissioner Carmen Rubio said. “This influx of money will benefit restaurants, hotels, shops, taxis, and similar businesses that have spent much of the last year and a half-closed or at reduced capacity.”

Although tickets are not up for sale just yet, find more information and keep up with any updates on this website.