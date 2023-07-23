PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez is looking to unseat District Attorney Mike Schmidt — hoping to bring his 20 years of experience prosecuting what he calls “complex” cases to the table.

Vasquez has run the Neighborhood Unit in the DA’s office and has prosecuted some high-profile murder cases and leaders of the Proud Boys – including prominent member Tiny Toese.

“First and foremost, for the last few years, what we’ve seen is that our community has become unrecognizable and unsafe, and it’s compelled me to take on this role because what we need is a professional prosecutor and not a politician running that office,” Vasquez said of his decision to run.

“If you look just purely at [District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s record] he’s never tried a serious case. He’s never handled a homicide, he’s never done even really a complex, or even really not a complex, assault case. So, when we talk about him doing felony work, it is very limited and what we need is someone that has over 20 years of experience handling very complex cases day in, day out and doing that really with focusing on the victims of the case and on the community,” Vasquez said.

If elected as district attorney, Vasquez says he would advocate for the state legislature to make changes to Measure 110 — a voter-approved measure that decriminalized drugs in favor of addiction treatment.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is just unchecked addiction and it is causing really just a huge and terrible burden, not only on the city, but on the addicts themselves. We’re seeing people dying every day so, what we have isn’t working and it needs to change,” Vasquez said.

He added, “I’m certainly not advocating to go on some sort of war on drugs or something of that nature, but we shouldn’t be abandoning our community, we shouldn’t be abandoning those individuals on the streets, and we should be looking for ways in which we can get them connected with services because currently, that’s just not happening.”

Vasquez says while more addiction treatment resources are on the way, he argues that there is no incentive or opportunity for people to seek treatment.

“As the elected DA, and really in Multnomah County, you have an opportunity as one of the top law enforcement officials in the state to advocate for that change just like the elected DA Mike Schmidt advocated for Measure 110 in a way which had no clear plan. What we can do, when I’m elected as DA, is put together that plan, advocate for that through the state legislature and really push to have meaningful change where we are helping the community,” Vasquez said.

He furthered, “it’s a bully pulpit with experience and with expertise that comes from actually having worked and served in this arena for the past two decades.”

When it comes to prosecuting cases involving gun related crimes, Vazquez says the county is falling short.

“What we’re seeing right now is year after year increases in the homicides we’ve seen that has been very alarming because it’s disproportionately impacting our communities of color and they’re falling, unfortunately, victim to this at a disproportionate rate. It is something that really needs to be a greater emphasis and a greater effort to combat this.”

He also wants to see the DA’s office tackle Oregon’s public defender crisis and says Senate Bill 337 — which passed the Senate and the House — is a step in the right direction but argues that more could be done by the Multnomah County DA’s Office.

“The public defender crisis is one part of an overall kind of scheme of issues that are really grinding the system to a halt. When we talk about what the legislature did, yes, it was a step in the right direction. I do want to see our public defender, our counterparts, paid appropriately and want them to be funded so that we can get cases through, absolutely,” Vasquez said.

He continued, “certainly, there is not enough being done. There are many cases where we see people failing to appear and right now, we are not charging crimes that can be associated with that because when those individuals don’t appear and that system doesn’t go forward to our courts, what happens is we don’t get justice as a community. Our victims don’t get justice. There’s more that this office can be doing to combat that, and we should be coming up with policies specifically to combat the failure to appear of individuals when they’re charged with crimes.”

Last week, as authorities confirmed Jesse Calhoun as a person of interest in the deaths of four women in Oregon, he says Calhoun’s commuted sentence — under former Gov. Kate Brown — should have been considered more carefully.

Calhoun’s original projected release date was in June 2022. However, in 2021, then-governor Kate Brown signed a commutation order providing clemency to certain prisoners who met the criteria. Calhoun was one of those prisoners and was released on July 22, 2021.

Had this clemency not been granted, Calhoun would have been released no matter what in July 2022. The 4 women were killed between February and May 2023.

“I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses,” Brown said in a statement.

“It is so terribly tragic and horrible that these families have to go through this and that those victims lost their lives and that is really, as the DA, that is where we should always start is focusing on the victims and the lives lost,” Vasquez said. “In that particular case, there were somewhat concerning things about the commutations that occurred and the commutations that weren’t carefully looked at.”

On June 6, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Calhoun at Milwaukie Bay Park. Deputies took Calhoun into custody while serving a warrant issued for his arrest out of Multnomah County for parole violation.

On July 3, Governor Kotek revoked Calhoun’s commuted sentence at the request of the Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Records obtained by KOIN 6 News show that Schmidt recommended the reversal on June 30, 24 days after he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

“I am writing regarding Jesse Lee Calhoun’s commutation on Multnomah County Cases 18-CR-61662 and 19-CR-27836 signed by former Governor Kate Brown on June 23, 2021,” Schmidt’s letter reads. “Since his release from custody pursuant to this commutation, Mr. Calhoun has been involved in criminal activity currently under investigation by Oregon law enforcement. In light of this, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Multnomah County Department of Community Justice recommends Mr. Calhoun’s commutation be revoked. It is our position that his release does not serve the interest of the State of Oregon, and that he should be returned to the Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.”

KOIN 6 News also obtained a letter from DA Schmidt asking Kotek to revoke Jesse Calhoun’s clemency from a 2019 conviction. Schmidt made this request on Friday, June 30 and Kotek signed the order the following Monday.

With investigations ongoing, Vasquez lauds his office’s work on the case and their collaboration with other counties to bring justice.

“What I can say is that the men and the women that work in the Multnomah County DA’s Office, are working extremely hard on this and they are collaborating with the other counties that are involved, and they are really trying to push towards bringing forth justice and getting this case to grand jury,” Vasquez said.