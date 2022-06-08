PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival is continuing Wednesday as the Fred Meyer Junior Parade has returned to Northeast Portland.

The Junior Parade has been an official Rose Festival event since 1936. Organizers say that makes it the nation’s oldest and biggest children’s parade.

This year, highlights include bands, drill teams and floats made by children. Thousands of fans will line the mile-long route, which kicked off at NE Sandy and 52nd Avenue.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Grand Floral Parade will take place Saturday and be entirely on Portland’s eastside this year, starting indoors at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.