PORTLAND, Ore. – The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation is pleased to announce its inaugural exhibition at the Center for Native Arts and Cultures.

“Where the Waters Come Together” opens on Friday, with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibition explores Indigenous perspectives on our relationships to rivers and oceans, with work from Native artists responding to fundamental questions around cultural buoyancy, biodiversity protection, food sources and material necessities. It also addresses the realities of the colonial reshaping of traditional access to waterways and shorelines.

“Where the Waters Come Together” features the artwork of Greg Archuleta (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde), Sean Gallagher (Inupiaq), Lehuauakea (Kanaka Maoli / Native Hawaiian), Brenda Mallory (Cherokee Nation), Andrew Michael (Yupik/Inupiaq/Polish), Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos), and Shirod Younker (Enrolled with Coquille Indian Tribe).

Native artists across the country are responding to social and environmental issues, drawing increased attention to Native perspectives in shifting a national narrative of invisibility.

Clear in all of this work are our essential relationships to land-base. Through this lens, Native artists in the exhibition employ several mediums, including two and three-dimensional works, installations, and multi-media works, moving fluidly between contemporary and traditional practices.

“This exhibition and related community programming is an opportunity to highlight the cultural traditions and creative artistry of nationally acclaimed Native artists who reside in the Portland Metro area, inclusive of members of local tribes as well as those who are part of the broader Indigenous diaspora. It is our hope that the Center becomes a welcoming place to exchange stories and strengthen relations throughout the region as well as throughout the nation,” says Barbara Mumby-Huerta, Vice President of Programs and Partnerships for the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.

The public is also invited to attend the Open House at the Center on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will include refreshments, an artist talk, interactive art activities, traditional storytelling, dance and music.

OPENING NIGHT EVENT – FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

WHERE: Center for Native Arts and Cultures, 800 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

4:00pm: Doors open for exhibition viewing

6:00pm: Networking + light refreshments