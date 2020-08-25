NE Cascades Parkway closes after possible explosive found

Service to the MAX station has been disrupted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of road is closed at the Cascade MAX Station in North Portland after a possible explosive was found Monday evening, according to police.

The Explosives Disposal Unit has been called out to the scene on NE Cascades Parkway for the “possible incendiary device,” as police described it.

The parkway is closed between NE Mt. St. Helens Avenue and the MAX station—transit services have also been disrupted.

This is a developing story.