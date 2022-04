PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police, assisted by Gresham police, have blocked off 172nd from Multnomah Drive to Northeast Glisan in Gresham while they search for a person who ran away from police.

On the scene, police told KOIN 6 News three people are in custody but they are still searching for another person.

Portland police, assisted by Gresham police, have blocked off 172nd street in Gresham from Multnomah Drive to Northeast Glisan while they search for a person who ran away from police. March 31, 2022 (KOIN).

Portland police, assisted by Gresham police, have blocked off 172nd street in Gresham from Multnomah Drive to Northeast Glisan while they search for a person who ran away from police. March 31, 2022 (KOIN).

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.