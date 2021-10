A two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of ne 42nd ave. left four people injured (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue.

The head-on collision left 4 people injured and one driver ran off and collapsed a couple blocks away, PPB said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.