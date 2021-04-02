NE Portland MAX station closed due to ‘suspicious device’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A TriMet MAX station and surrounding streets in Northeast Portland are currently closed as authorities investigate a suspicious device.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a suspicious device found at the TriMet station at Northeast 60th Avenue. NE 60th Avenue between Northeast Oregon Street and Northeast Holladay Street is currently closed as authorities work the scene.
MAX train service has resumed after initially being halted — but TriMet is still not serving the NE 60th Avenue MAX Station at this time.
This is a developing story.