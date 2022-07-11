PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person’s hand was pinned against a semi-trailer after a forklift tipped over at the Coca-Cola plant in Northeast Portland Monday, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the person was driving a forklift inside a trailer when the trailer’s floor partially collapsed. This caused the forklift to fall through the trailer’s bottom and roll — entrapping the driver’s hand.

PF&R said they used specialized rescue struts and cribbing to keep the trailer wall and floor stabilized. Once the trailer was steadied, crews said they used the jaws of life to free the driver.

Crews work to rescue driver trapped between a forklift and a semi-trailer at the Coca-Cola plant in NE Portland on Monday, July 11, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

The rescue operation reportedly took a little more than 20 minutes from start to finish.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and did not sustain any other injuries, fire officials say.