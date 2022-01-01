Nearly 90 casings found in E Portland, parked car damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 90 cartridge casings were found after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

When Portland police arrived they found a parked car that was shot at, along with several calibers and about 90 spent casings. Officers said no one has been reported injured.

Anyone with information is urged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-110.