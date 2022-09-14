PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors are growing even more concerned about troubles on their streets, complaining about reports of drugs and prostitution operating curbside in Portland’s Mount Scott Arleta area.

Some neighbors told KOIN 6 News they can handle people parking in their neighborhood temporarily, but setting up criminal activity is too much.

One homeowner who lives in the area of SE 72nd and Martins Ave said he’s upset with drug sales and prostitution, which he believes comes from a camper and a motorhome illegally parked in the neighborhood for weeks. He wished to remain anonymous out of fear for his family’s safety.

He also said one neighbor recently sold their home because of what was happening. He has called the bureau of transportation and police but says the evening activity is still happening:

“Within the last two months, the prostitutes have moved into a trailer next to the camper,” the man said. “The sex, the drugs, all the people it attracts are just more than we can stand.”