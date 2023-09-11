PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is taking action against property owners with houses that have caused problems on the east side of town. Now nine homes are on a list of likely foreclosures, as the city is trying to get them under control.

The properties and their owners include:

1225 NE 109th, Levine & Marvelene Smith Trust 9124 NE Prescott St, Gerald K & Vicki L Decker 624-638 N Beech, Gregory Jon Martin 111 NE Killingsworth St, Killingsworth Rodney LLC 6417 SE 84th Ave, Michaele A Jarvis 6402 SE 103rd Ave, 103rd Multiplex LLC 2826 SE 87th Ave, Kelly Freed 1229 N Bryant, Shane A Allbee 14214 SE Crystal Springs, Diana Munden-Bush

Neighbors say the house on NE Killingsworth Street used to be nice, with normal neighbors. But over the last three years, that all changed. An eye sore is the least of people’s worries.

A nuisance house at 111 NE Killingsworth in Portland, September 11, 2023 (KOIN)

In June, KOIN 6 detailed the fires, squatters, criminal activity and 911 calls at 111 NE Killingsworth. Properties like this with absentee owners have been a source of frustration for the families that live nearby.

“It’s just a source of stress. Not knowing what’s going on, not understanding why it takes so very long. When it takes years and years … It’s clearly a terrible situation, a hazard for anyone involved,” said Dave Muller, who lives near the property on NE Killingsworth.

Currently, there are two liens against that property, it’s been delinquent since April, the owner owes nearly $10,000 in fines, and the property taxes are one year past due. This is a similar scenario for the other problem properties the city wants to address.

This week, the Portland City Council will be initiating foreclosure action on the nine properties after many failed attempts from the Portland Bureau of Development Services to get owners to correct the ongoing issues.

“Foreclosure is an important tool for us to use in ensuring the public’s safety,” said Ken Ray, a spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Development Services. “We really are at a point with this (Killingsworth) property and eight other properties with the city, where we need city council to take action so that we can begin a foreclosure process and find owners who will take responsibility for these properties and clean them up.”

This news comes as a relief to those living nearby.

“It seems like the owner is completely absentee,” Muller said. “So if the city foreclosing helps things actually progress, then I’m all for it.”

But neighbors hope they won’t have to wait years longer to get results.

“To the city, to the county, to anyone who has the power to take care of these issues with a little bit more urgency, please take action for our communities,” Muller said.

If the council approves Wednesday’s ordinance, the city treasurer is then authorized to conduct a foreclosure sale of the nine properties.

The City Treasurer must follow guidelines outlined in the city code to publicly notice a Foreclosure Sale. A Foreclosure Sale could be held later this year at City Hall.

Up until the sale date, property owners may still pay the amount owed and maintain possession of their property.

There is a one-year redemption period after a property sale, in which the (now previous) owner could regain possession.