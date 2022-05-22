PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new daytime shelter for homeless children and families is opening this summer in Northeast Portland.

Family Promise of Metro East is opening the center where people will be able to do laundry, shower, get access to a computer and have a safe place to stay outside of work or school.

The Day Center is located within Portland Community of Christ at 4837 NE Couch Street.

Family Promise is a network of non-profits with affiliates in 43 states. Family Promise of Metro East will serve East Portland families with a goal to help them get back into permanent housing.

The chapter will use a day center to serve 3-4 families at a time. In addition, it will partner with several congregations and community spaces to shelter people overnight.

The new non-profit hopes to get things off the ground in July.