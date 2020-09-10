New Japanese restaurant opens in Portland, despite pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chef David Edward spent time in Japan working as an engineer. He thought Portland could use a comfort food twist on traditional Japanese dishes.

Now he’s ready for the grand opening of a new restaurant, Nanban.

Edward said one advantage to opening a business during a pandemic is that they didn’t have to pivot or change an existing business model. While they’re not doing full dining in yet, they do have some seating at their restaurant under the east side of the Hawthorne Bridge on SE Water Avenue.

“We have some tables here where you can get the food to go and eat,” Edward told AM Extra. “We have two tables outside and four inside that are spread apart, keep as much airflow as we can and do keep a barrier in our dining room.”

During the grand opening, they’re offering $1 Taiyaki puffs.