PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Multnomah County for banning flavored tobacco and vaping products containing nicotine.

The ban is set to take effect starting in 2024.

A similar ban in Washington County was struck down by a judge in Sept. 2022. While Senate Bill 587, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session, allows local governments to set regulations for tobacco products, VAR21 says it does not allow their prohibition.

“Association members have beaten an executive order from the governor, an attempted ban in Washington County, and we will beat the Multnomah County ban as well. We’re also engaged at the legislature and will aggressively fight against an appeal of our Washington County victory,” said Richard Burke, the Executive Director of VAR21. “Our industry is the one thing that has kept away unintended consequences associated with an expanded black market, dangers associated with illicit street products as acknowledged by the CDC and the removal of products which doctors acknowledge offer a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Multnomah County regarding the lawsuit but has not received a response as of this writing.