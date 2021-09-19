New McDaniel High School opens in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland High School has a new campus and a new name.

Leodis McDaniel High School, formerly Madison High School on Northeast 82nd Avenue, had its grand opening Saturday.

McDaniel High School now features more than 170,000 square feet of new buildings, including two theaters, two gyms, and a student commons.

The campus is named for a widely admired principal who led the school through desegregation. His son attended the school’s grand opening Saturday.

“I’m excited for these kids to see how far they go. Schools didn’t look like this when I was in high school, so I’m a little jealous,” said Derric McDaniel, whose father was Leodis McDaniel.

The campus has several green features like solar panels and rainwater capture systems that recharge the local aquifer.