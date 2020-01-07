New mural unveiled at Portland Fire and Rescue HQ

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brand new, community-themed mural was installed at the Portland Fire and Rescue’s main administrative building.

The public piece of art was installed on January 3 at the headquarters, located at Southwest Ash Street and Naito Parkway. Portland artists Addie Boswell and Antwoine Thomas were commissioned by Fire Chief Sara Boone to create the colorful mural. The project was funded with percent-for-art dollars that earmark the costs of the city’s public art improvements.

Chief Boone reportedly wanted to add a mural on the wall leading to the chief’s office to “showcase the deep connection to the community it serves.” A paneled public process selected Boswell and Thomas’s submission, themed “It takes everyone to create community.” The painting is now titled “Vibrant Cities Don’t Burn.”

“I want to thank the artists for creating this celebratory, inclusive, and engaging piece of work that will greet those who head down the hall to the chief’s office. I appreciate the level of commitment and understanding that the artists put into this work as visual and visceral representations of service and community,” said Chief Boone. “Images are powerful and they play a meaningful role in who feels welcomed in certain spaces. Those who head down this hallway will understand our history and know that we are going into the future together. This artwork highlights the best of our city and Portland Fire & Rescue.”