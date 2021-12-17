New photos released of attempted kidnapping suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New photographs of the suspect who brazenly attempted to snatch a child off the streets of Portland have been released.

Portland Police Bureau detectives are continuing to investigate the attempted kidnapping, which occurred in broad daylight in the Pearl District on Tuesday. The new pictures are from a surveillance system in the same neighborhood, taken a day before the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20-30 years old, around 5-feet-1 to 5-3, and heavyset with dark hair. At the time of the attempted kidnapping, the man was wearing a black hoodie, whitewash jeans, a grey beanie with a ball on top, and black and white shoes. Although some of his clothes are different in the newly released pictures, PPB says the suspect appears to be wearing the same coat, pants and shoes.

In the photos, the suspect seems to have either a shaved head or possibly a close-cropped haircut, a small ponytail, sideburns and facial hair along his jawline. He was spotted with a black bike with a white seat and cargo rack.

Surveillance footage captured images of a possible attempted kidnapping suspect in Portland. Dec. 17, 2021. (PPB)

Surveillance footage captured images of a possible attempted kidnapping suspect in Portland. Dec. 17, 2021. (PPB)

Surveillance footage captured images of a possible attempted kidnapping suspect in Portland. Dec. 17, 2021. (PPB)

Police say Tuesday’s attempted kidnapping may not be an isolated incident.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to another report of a possible kidnapping attempt at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 125th Avenue. A mother told police she was walking with her children when a man approached and grabbed her 10-year-old son by the arm.

The suspect walked away after the mother yelled at him.

The description given by the mother does match the Pearl District suspect, but police say there is not enough information to definitely confirm it is the same man.

Police are also looking into a report that someone matching his description was closely following another mom pushing her baby in a stroller a half hour before the Pearl District incident. The woman was walking on Northwest Northrup Street between Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest 10th Avenue, PPB said.

Police said the possibility the man could have been stalking other parents raises concern and adds urgency for them to find the suspect.

“Because we now have this guy potentially following a mom pushing a baby stroller, and then like 30 minutes later grabbing a 6-year-old boy, we think he may have been wandering the pearl district neighborhood, looking for a potential victim,” Kevin Allen of PPB explained.

Police are trying to determine if that is the same suspect.

“If it is the same suspect and he was following another parent and baby it raises our concern level even higher, that he has some bad intent when it comes to kids, so it adds to the urgency here,” Allen said.

Police said while random kidnappings are rare, this is a warning for parents to be aware of the situations around them and to talk to their kids.

Anyone with more surveillance footage or information about this suspect is urged to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0991.