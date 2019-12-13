Live Now
New policies in place for Multnomah County food cart pods

Multnomah County

Rules begin to take effect January 1, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is now a system in place for governing food cart pods in Multnomah County after the Board of Commissioners approved fees and policies for enforcement.

Beginning January 1, the Multnomah County Health Department will accept applications for food cart pod licenses. Inspections will begin after July 1. Food cart pods will also have to publicly post permits.

Inspection results will be available online through the Environmental Health Department.

In October, officials passed an ordinance requiring pod operators to provide carts with a number of things, including clean drinking water, pest control and trash service.

