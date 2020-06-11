PPB Chief Lovell: ‘We are open to change and transformation’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly instated Portland Police Bureau Chief Charles Lovell addressed media and answered questions during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. (PPB)

“We are open to change and transformation, but we want to make sure the change is meaningful and reflects what the community wants,” he said.

Lovell said he was officially sworn in on Thursday morning. He is the 50th chief since 1870. He was appointed to the bureau in 2002, promoted to sergeant in 2011, promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and promoted to captain on Wednesday. He joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and served for four years and has a criminal Justice Administration from Park University.

Answering questions about where the Gun Violence Reduction Team and Transit Officers will be reassigned, Lovell said that has yet to be figured out. They will definitely remain in the bureau, however.

After just six months on the job, former PPB Chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down from the position Monday and was being replaced by Lovell, a black man, as the city nears two straight weeks of protests.

“To say this was ‘unexpected’ would be an understatement,” Lovell said earlier this week. “I told Chief Resch over the last few weeks that I would do everything in my power to help her through these challenging times and that I’d be at her disposal to help lift her up and help her be successful.”

The Portland City Council is scheduled to vote on the new budget on Thursday, which could determine whether part of the Portland Police Bureau will be defunded.

The vote was scheduled to take place Wednesday — however, Mayor Ted Wheeler could not be there because his mother passed away.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Wheeler said the first phase of his plan is to redirect $7 million from police budget and $5 million from elsewhere toward the black community, dissolve the GVRT and transit officers, stand with Oregon Legislative People of Color Caucus to bring reforms and ban chokeholds.

There is no timeline on when the GVRT will be dissolved. The GVRT was formed in February 2019 by members from a few PPB units, including the Gang Enforcement Team.