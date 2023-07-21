Read the full report at the bottom of this article

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new report from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries on Friday has found that Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt forced out a former employee.

This finding goes against the results of a recent investigation by the county that cleared Schmidt of all accusations of discrimination and retaliation leveled by former county prosecutor Amber Kinney, who resigned in 2022.

Kinney, who was a prosecutor focusing on child abuse cases, accused the DA of not promoting her and retaliating for speaking up about gender discrimination in the office.

“In the last year-and-a-half not only has the forward progress women made in our office ceased, but under your (Schmidt) leadership women have been set back decades,” Kinney wrote in her resignation letter at that time.

In response to the BOLI report, Kinney told KOIN 6 News she was “pleased that BOLI took the time to thoroughly investigate this matter,” conveying that she felt validated they found there to be “compelling evidence the office discriminated against her” because of her gender.

Results of the initial investigation conducted by Barran Liebman LLP were released in March after an independent counsel interviewed Kinney and 32 other current and former prosecutors, plus the office operations manager.

Despite concerns about a reform-minded district attorney, witnesses “generally agreed” there was no impact on daily functions and there was not a culture of fear in the office.

However, the BOLI report shows that state investigators found “substantial evidence of unlawful employment practices” on the basis of sex, and Kinney’s retaliation claims have sufficient evidence.

Investigators say the policies in place at the DA’s office have negative impacts on women and that there was a pattern of hiring men based on subjective judgments.

At a union meeting in September 2021, Kinney raised concerns about gender discrimination.

She said she noticed it was hard for the office to retain female prosecutors. That same month, three white men had been promoted to positions similar to the one she had wanted.

In March, the Multnomah County DA’s Office confirmed to KOIN 6 that the investigation had cost $200,933.

Communications Director Liz Merah said “DA Schmidt asked the County to engage an outside entity for this investigation. Upon the DA turning this matter over to the County, the County selected the consultant and oversaw their work. The only role of the DA’s office in the administration of the investigation was to pay the invoices from the consultant.”

When reached for comment following the BOLI report’s release, the Multnomah County DA’s office issued the following statement from Schmidt:

“While I disagree with BOLI’s findings, which are contrary to the findings of an independent investigation already completed into these matters, I believe there are always areas for improvement in furthering equity in my office, and I am deeply committed to that work. One of those areas is improving promotional processes so they are more transparent, which my executive team and I are actively working on. I look forward to our progress and will continue to uphold and deepen equity and diversity moving forward.”

