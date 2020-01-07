Man sent to hospital after shooting in Old Town

No word given on any suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Police received calls of a man with a gunshot wound at Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street just before 8 a.m. When they found the victim, he was conscious and able to talk to the officers and medical staff that had responded. He was sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

NW Park Ave. is currently closed between Northwest Davis Street and NW Flanders St. as the investigation continues.

No suspect description was given by police. If anyone has any information, please call 503.823.3333. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.