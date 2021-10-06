No charges, few details in North Tabor homicide investigation

'Craig felt like someone was following us,' said longtime girlfriend Alison Justice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a week since Craig Wilson was shot to death in Northeast Portland and even though police say his killer stayed at the scene, no charges have yet been filed.

Alison Justice told KOIN 6 News she was with Wisdom when he was shot on the night of Sept. 29 near NE 60th and Everett. Wisdom was her longtime boyfriend and the pair were walking home. It was about 9:30 p.m.

“Craig felt like someone was following us and so he turned around to just kinda, not really confront them, but they were a couple of houses away,” she said, “and I crossed the street and I thought Craig was with me and the minute I turned my back, I heard the shots.”

Justice said 40-year-old Wisdom was shot three times in the chest. She said nearby residents rushed out to try and help stop the bleeding. Distracted by the traumatic situation, Justice said she never exchanged words with the shooter.

Portland police have offered few details in the case but they did say the person suspected of pulling the trigger stayed on the scene.

“I don’t know why, I can’t speak for him,” said Justice. She said Wisdom had been unarmed when he was gunned down.

KOIN 6 News has asked the Portland Police Bureau for more information about the suspect but police have only said that no one has been charged with a crime and the investigation is ongoing.

Wisdom’s sister, Colleen Morrison, said police told her the same thing.

“They wouldn’t tell me any information because they said it was still an open investigation,” she said.

The Multnomah County District’s Attorney Office told KOIN 6 it can’t offer additional information due to the case being “an open investigation.”

Morrison said the DA’s office has reached out to her but she hasn’t spoken to them yet.