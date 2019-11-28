‘No one will be turned away’ at MultCo warming shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures expected to dip below freezing, severe weather shelters will open Thanksgiving night and “no one will be turned away.”

That’s the word from Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services in Portland. They’re working with Transition Projects to open these shelters in Multnomah County for the first time this season.

Officials said about 2000 publicly funded beds are available, including 325 beds for the severe weather shelters. Anyone who needs a bed or a ride to a shelter should call 211, they said. No ID or documentation is required.

The severe weather shelters opening Thursday night are:

Bud Clark Commons, 650 NW Irving in Portland

Imago Dei, 1302 SE Ankeny in Portland

Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside in Gresham

More shelters will open as necessary, authorities said. Multnomah County also keeps an up-to-date list of available shelters.

More details are available through 211info.org or by calling 211.

Donations can also be coordinated through 211info.org. Other donations can be made in-person at JOIN, 1435 NE 81st and at Transition Projects, 665 NW Hoyt. Both locations are in Portland.