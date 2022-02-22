Normandale Park victim ‘happy, loving, sweet lady’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cindy Porter and her family had only good things to say about their next door neighbor Brandy “June” Knightly. Porter is both shocked and confused about Knightly being killed at Normandale Park on Saturday.

“She was just such a happy, loving, sweet lady,” Porter told KOIN 6 News. “It’s very, very sad to hear that someone would be willing to shoot people and take someone’s life just because he’s that mad about what they’re doing.”

Knightly, 60, was shot in the head and died at the scene. The accused shooter, Benjamin Smith, allegedly confronted a group of protesters at the park, yelled at them and demanded they leave. An affidavit said the protesters told him to go home but Smith responded they should “make” him leave.

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

It’s alleged he then “aggressively” approached one of the protesters who pushed him away. Smith continued yelling at the group and then a few moments later pulled out a handgun and fired at multiple people.

Five other people were shot, including Smith.

Smith, 43, faces 9 total charges: 2nd-degree murder plus 4 counts each of attempted murder and assault.

Porter said “it doesn’t surprise me” to learn Knightly was involved with the protests, “but yet it’s so sad to me because she was probably being very peaceful in doing it. To end up being shot and killed just because she was making a stand for what she believes.”

Cindy Porter spoke for many. “I think it is so sad. It is so terrible.”